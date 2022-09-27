IND vs SA Live Streaming: India will be looking to round off their T20 World Cup preparation with a marked improvement in their death bowling besides providing crucial game time to its untested players in the three-match series against South Africa, beginning here on Wednesday. India skipper Rohit Sharma, expectedly, singled out death bowling as an area that requires improvement following the series win over Australia.Also Read - Ind vs SA: Not Sanju Samson; Fans Make Virat Kohli's MASSIVE Cutout in Trivandrum Ahead of 1st T20I vs South Africa | Pics

The hosts will be without two of their key bowlers, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested ahead of the ICC event next month. Mohammad Shami, who is one of the World Cup reserves, is yet to recover from COVID-19 and will be missing the three games against the Proteas after being unavailable the rubber against Australia.

Harshal Patel did not have the best of times in his comeback series against Australia but he will be expected to get back to his best in the final three games before the World Cup.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match online and on TV.

Where will the IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 take place?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will take place at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Match TV Channel?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 on TV in India?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs SA 1st T20I 2022 Start in India?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will start on September 28, Wednesday 7:00 PM IST.