IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: A new-look Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will aim to make a statement and be in the reckoning for next year’s 50-over World Cup when the three-match ODI series against South Africa begins here on Thursday.Also Read - LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 1st ODI: Play Begins at 2 PM IST - Official

In the absence of big guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin, who are off to Australia for the T20 World Cup, the Indian selectors opted for a fresh squad that includes Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar, who earned their maiden call ups. Also Read - Aakash Chopra SLAMS BCCI For Not Including Prithvi Shaw in Shikhar Dhawan-Led India's Squad For ODIs vs South Africa

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch the India vs South Africa 1st ODI online and on tv in India Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 1:30 PM IST October 6, Thursday

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI on TV?

You can watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI series 2022 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI online?

You can watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 online on Disney+ Hotstar.

When Will India vs South Africa 1st ODI Start in India?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will kickstart at 2 PM PM IST. Updated with the latest match timings.

Where is India vs South Africa’s 1st ODI being played?

The India vs South Africa 1st ODI will be played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, A ndile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.