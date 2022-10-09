IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After losing the series opener to South Africa by nine runs in Lucknow, India will be eyeing corrections of their mistakes in all departments of the game when they take the field for a must-win second ODI at the JSCA International Stadium on Sunday. With Washington Sundar drafted in the squad as Deepak Chahar’s replacement on the eve of the match, it means that India will be a pace option less in Sunday’s match, especially after Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan couldn’t impress in the first ODI at Lucknow apart from leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi being expensive in his first 50-over match for India.Also Read - India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory. List of Roads to Avoid on Oct 11

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI online and on tv in India

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI on TV?

You can watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI series 2022 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels. Also Read - IND vs SA: Missed Out On 3rd ODI Tickets? Here's How You Can Still Watch The Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI online?

You can watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI 2022 online on Disney+ Hotstar.

When Will India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Start ?

The 2nd ODI match between India and South Africa will kickstart at 1:30 PM IST.

Where is India vs South Africa’s 2nd ODI being played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, A ndile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.