IND Vs SA Live Streaming For Free: Where To Watch India vs South Africa Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

IND vs SA Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch India vs South Africa CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

birthday boy Virat Kohli will be eyeing 49th ODI ton on Sunday at Eden Gardens. (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: India would like to maintain their unbeaten run in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday when the Men in Blue take on second-placed South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The occasion gets much bigger as former India captain Virat Kohli also turned 35 on the day. However, India will be missing the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the remainder of the tournament due to injury. The hosts have been dominant throughout the tournament having excelled in all the departments of the game and cruising comfortably into the last four. On the other hand, South Africa sealed their semifinal spot after Pakistan beat New Zealand on Saturday. The only loss for Proteas came against the Netherlands.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the India vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match played?

The India vs South Africa match will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

How we can watch India vs South Africa Cricket World Cup 2023 match for free on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live telecast of the India vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming of IND vs SA will be available for free on Disney+Hotstar on all android and apple devices.

Watch India vs South Africa Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs SA Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Prasidh Krishna

