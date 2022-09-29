New Delhi: Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar hit the South Africans hard with some magical swing bowling before Suryakumar Yadav’s little gem on a difficult track ensured an easy eight-wicket victory for India in the first T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Admits Thiruvananthapuram Wicket Was Tricky, Says Helps the Team a Lot in Tackling Tough Conditions

A target of 107 on a pitch with underlying moisture and more than waist high bounce at times was a struggle before Suryakumar (50 not out in 33 balls) released the pressure created by KL Rahul (51 not out, 56 balls) as India won the game in 16.4 overs to go 1-0 up in three-match series.

After the match Arshdeep revealed his plan which wrecked havoc against the Proteas. The 23-year old picked up 3 wickets and even claimed a catch in the first innings of the game.

“I had thought about what to say if I get the man of the match award and got a little excited (on being eager to come and talk). In the first over DC bhai (Deepak Chahar) set the tone and we knew there was plenty of help from the surface. The plan was to keep it simple and bowl in the right areas,” said Arshdeep in the post-match presentation ceremony.

On asked about his favourite wicket of the match, Arshdeep pointed out on David Miller’s dismissal.

I enjoyed (David) Miller’s wicket as I thought he was expecting an out-swinger but I bowled an in-swinger instead (to get him out for duck)”, he said

“The thought was to get his (Keshav Maharaj) wicket but he played well (hit three boundaries in his final over) and the plan could have been different. Hopefully I give such performances moving forward as well”, he added.