IND vs SA MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 1st TEST- OUT! Jasprit Bumrah's double strike late on day 4 put India in a commanding position in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Bumrah picked up wickets of Rassie Van der Dussen (11 off 65 balls) and Keshav Maharaj (8) to give the visitors an edge over the Proteas. Skipper Dean Elgar, who scored a brilliant half-century, holds the key for South Africa in 305 chase versus India in the first Test in Centurion. The home side would be praying for their captain Elgar's dogged defiance and some rain on the final day on Thursday. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj also picked up important wickets of Aiden Markram (1) and Keegan Peterson (17) respectively on Wednesday. Earlier, Rishabh Pant's entertaining and crucial 34-run cameo helped India set a stiff 305-run target against Proteas on day 4 of the first Test. Kagiso Raabada (4/42) and Marco Jansen (4/55) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa. Young Jansen picked up wickets of opposition captain Virat Kohli (18), Ajinkya Rahane (20), Mayank Agarwal to lead South Africa's fightback. (SCORECARD)