Delhi: In the absence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul would be leading the side in the upcoming T20I series at home versus South Africa. Ahead of the series, ex-cricketers hailed Rahul and reckoned he would do a good job. Hailing his calm demeanour, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja said it is Rahul's abilities that gives him an edge over others.

"KL Rahul has the ability and is far ahead than the rest. He is very moody and we have seen him in different moods on different occasions. He has always been very calm," he said on Cricbuzz.

Stating that people have a perception about Rahul that he is not a natural leader, former South African captain Shaun Pollock said things will get better for him if he can lead from the front.

“A lot of people in the Indian setup who know Indian cricket really well have said that KL Rahul is a bit of a reluctant captain and is not a natural leader. But I think he is finding his feet and is coming to his own. When you are leading from the front with your performance, it makes the rest of the things easy,” Pollock said.

Also, ex-England captain Michael Vaughan seemed to be a Rahul fan. While hailing Rahul, Vaughan confessed asking youngsters to try and copy him.

He said: “There’s something about KL when he gets going into that kind of a rhythm and form. You can transcend that kind of play and into 50-over cricket and Test match cricket. He just plays the pure way and I always tell young players to try and copy the likes of KL Rahul because that foundation gives you the chance to play all formats of the game successfully.”