New Delhi: Former India captain, Mithali Raj is all set to make her debut in the commentary box in India's third Super-12 match of the T20 World Cup against South Africa in Perth on Sunday.

The former cricketer took to social media and broke the news of her participation with the commentary boom for Super Sunday's high voltage clash.

'Can't wait to get into the commentary box, tomorrow for the #INDvSA game. Excited! Let's do this!', she wrote.

Raj, considered to be the greatest women cricketers of all time, retired after the ODI World Cup in March, calling it a day to an illustrious career which spanned over 20 years.

In 12 Tests, she has 699 runs with an average of almost 44, followed by 7805 runs in 232 ODI with an average of over 50. In the shortest format of the game, she has amassed 2364 runs in 89 matches.

She has a total of 7 hundreds and 85 half-centuries and 1 double hundred in her international career.

The Men in Blue after back to back wins against Pakistan and Netherlands, lead Group 2 with 4 points. On the other hand the Proteas are placed second with 3 points, with one win against Bangladesh and a no result against fellow African side Zimbabwe.

Tomorrow’s match will be important for Pakistan’s point of view as India’s victory will be give them a life-line and a possible chance to qualify for the semis.

Recently BCCI’s monumental decision to implement the equal pay policy to both Men and Women cricket was lauded by everyone and Raj is one of those former women cricketers, who has welcomed and praised the initiative with open arms.