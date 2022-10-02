New Delhi: With Jasprit Bumrah’s injury is still a concern for the Indian management, Mohammed Shami on the flipside has resumed training ahead of the official announcement of Bumrah’s availability of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.Also Read - NOT 'Stress Fracture', Jasprit Bumrah Has a 'Stress Reaction'- Report

Shami, who was ruled out of the Australia T20I series due to COVID-19, didn't recover in time for the South Africa T20Is and was not included in the 15-member squad for the World Cup. He has been included in the travelling reserves and now we have to wait and see whether he makes the cut for the final team or not.

On Saturday, Shami shared a video of him training on Instagram with the caption, 'Safar Jari Hai', which means 'the journey continues.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)

It’s good news for Indian cricket fans as one of their experienced pacers have recovered from the virus and now he is getting ready for the big tournament.

Bumrah’s back stress facture at the same time, ruled him out of the South Africa series and was replaced by Mohammed Siraj. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said in a recent interview with Rev Sports that the pacer is still not ruled out yet and there’s still time left before the World Cup. Coach Rahul Dravid said that till the time he the 28-year old is ruled out, the team is always hopeful of his recovery.

India today play their second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium from 7:00 PM IST onwards.