Vizag: Only a win could have helped India keep the series alive and that is exactly what they got. A clinical display from Rishabh Pant and Co ensured India beat South Africa by 48 runs on Tuesday at Vizag. One of the keys to the win was Yuzvendra Chahal who bowled like a dream. The leg-spinner picked up three wickets and conceded merely 20 runs in his quota of four overs. In his spell, he picked up the crucial wickets of Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie Van Der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen.

Following the win, Chahal was named the man of the match. The leg-spinner revealed that he had changed his seam position and tried to spin the ball by bowling slow.

"I bowled a lot of sliders and bowled quicker in the previous matches. Today, I changed my seam position. Spinning and getting the ball to dip are my strengths. Today I tried to get it to turn and bowl slower. I tried to bowl to my strengths, I focused on that," he said at the presentation.

“When batters try to reverse-sweep, it becomes tough for the bowlers. But now I have a second plan and set fields accordingly. I didn’t bowl well in the previous game, the coach asked me to back my strengths. The ground there (Rajkot) is bigger (*chuckles*),” he added.

The win would make India feel much better heading into the fourth T20I at Rajkot. They would now have the belief in the dugout.