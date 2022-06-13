Cuttack: From leading Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title to making an India comeback, Hardik has been the toast of the season. So much so that ex-Australian spinner Brad Hogg reckons Hardik should have been made India’s T20I captain ahead of KL Rahul. Rahul was originally made the captain but he was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury and Rishabh Pant was asked to take over.Also Read - Gautam Gambhir to Sunil Gavaskar; Legends SLAM Captain Rishabh Pant's Call to Send Axar Patel Ahead of Dinesh Karthik

Hailing Hardik, Hogg reckoned he has proved his worth in the IPL and deserves it. Also Read - Zaheer Khan Points What Head Coach Rahul Dravid Needs to Address After Back-to-Back Losses

“Hardik Pandya should be captain of this T20 team in front of Rahul. He proved his worth in the IPL. He wants those tough moments when the team’s back is against the wall. He wants to go out there and deliver, whether it’s with a bat or ball,” said Hogg in a video on Instagram.

“The other night (1st T20I), he came in during those final overs and was able to find the boundary from ball one. Not too many people can do that. And he can go up and do the job at the top of the order if they lose early wickets as well. He is the most valuable T20 cricketer going around in world cricket right now,” Hogg added.

Meanwhile, India are already trailing 0-2 in the five-match T20I series. They now head to Vizag and the third T20I there would be a must-win for the hosts to keep the series alive. The hosts would be under pressure to deliver.