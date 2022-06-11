Cuttack: Despite India’s loss against South Africa in the first T20I at Delhi, Hardik Pandya received massive praise from all quarters for his batting exploits. Hardik hit a breathtaking 12-ball 31 in the T20I opener to power India past the 200-run-mark. Former India great Sunil Gavaskar is the latest to praise Hardik. Hailing Hardik as a match-winner, Gavaskar said that he would love to see him bowl with the new ball as well.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Claims T20 WC is His Goal, Says 'Playing For Country Special' | WATCH

Gavaskar said on Star Sports: "I think he is going to be the game-changer for India, more often than not, in all the matches that are due to come, not just the World Cup but every single match that India plays, whether he bats at No. 5, whether he comes into bowl at first change or second change. Sometimes I will actually want to see him with the new ball."