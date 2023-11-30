Home

Not Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya; Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Lead India’s T20 Team During South Africa Tour – REPORT

Ind vs SA: With uncertainty hovering around Rohit Sharma's availability, and Hardik Pandya not fit; it looks like Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the T20 side in South Africa.

Mumbai: The Board of Control of Cricket in India is likely to announce the squads for the tour of South Africa soon. With the first T20I set to be played at Durban on December 10, the selectors would be worried over who will lead the side. With uncertainty hovering around Rohit Sharma’s availability, and Hardik Pandya not fit; it looks like Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the T20 side in South Africa. Some reports also claim that the management is going to try their best to convince Rohit, but at the moment – it seems – Surya will be the one.

