Dubai: In a few days' time, India takes on South Africa in a bilateral T20I series at home. Reports in ANI suggest that regular captain Rohit Sharma would not be leading the side and instead Shikhar Dhawan would be in charge. The ANI report also stated that T20 WC-bound players are likely to be rested. The team is in all probability going to be announced today.

"Yes, both the squads can be named next week. Anyway, ICC Deadline to name the squads is not too far and selectors are likely to select both the squads next week.", informed a BCCI official to InsideSport last week.

Cricket Australia (CA) has named their squad for the India series & ICC World Cup together. England has also announced their squad for the T20 WC.

India’s series against South Africa will begin on September 28. In all likelihood, the squad picked for the T20 series against Australia series that is before the SA games will represent India in the T20 World Cup.

There is no confirmation of Jasprit Bumrah’s status confirmed by the BCCI official. All he said was that Bumrah will not be rushed.

“Again, it’s too early to say. We will discuss the options once he is fit. He is not fit currently. We are hopeful he will be back. But we can only say for sure when he passes the fitness test. In any case, he will never be rushed even for the sake of T20 World Cup. We have time for T20 WC and we will see how it progresses,” the BCCI official had said.