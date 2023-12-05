Top Recommended Stories

Not Rohit Sharma; Sreesanth Picks India’s X-Factor in Tests vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: While India have a solid team to challenge the hosts, former India cricketer Sreesanth picked Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as the X-factor for the side in South Africa. 

Updated: December 5, 2023 7:14 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SA

Mumbai: We are not many days away from the start of the South African tour where the Indian side will play T20Is, ODIs and finally the Tests. With the two Test matches being a part of the World Test Championship cycle, spotlight would be on the red-ball contest. While India have a solid team to challenge the hosts, former India cricketer Sreesanth picked Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as the X-factor for the side in South Africa.

“Virat Kohli. Virat loves to keep proving, rather than to anybody but to himself. I think he’s that cricketer who actually plays with that pride and he takes that pride in a very good way, not in an egoistic way. So pride for me, and for Virat also I’m sure it’s like personal responsibility in delivering excellence. So, I will go with Virat and KL Rahul,” Sreesanth said while speaking to Firstpost.

Also Read:

