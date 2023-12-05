Home

Sports

Not Rohit Sharma; Sreesanth Picks India’s X-Factor in Tests vs South Africa

Not Rohit Sharma; Sreesanth Picks India’s X-Factor in Tests vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: While India have a solid team to challenge the hosts, former India cricketer Sreesanth picked Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as the X-factor for the side in South Africa.

Ind vs SA

Mumbai: We are not many days away from the start of the South African tour where the Indian side will play T20Is, ODIs and finally the Tests. With the two Test matches being a part of the World Test Championship cycle, spotlight would be on the red-ball contest. While India have a solid team to challenge the hosts, former India cricketer Sreesanth picked Virat Kohli and KL Rahul as the X-factor for the side in South Africa.

Trending Now

“Virat Kohli. Virat loves to keep proving, rather than to anybody but to himself. I think he’s that cricketer who actually plays with that pride and he takes that pride in a very good way, not in an egoistic way. So pride for me, and for Virat also I’m sure it’s like personal responsibility in delivering excellence. So, I will go with Virat and KL Rahul,” Sreesanth said while speaking to Firstpost.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.