IND vs SA: After completing the T20I series against Australian team, India will now play three matches T20I series against South Africa and the first match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Virat Kohli’s fans are always seen doing things out of the box. This time Virat Kohli’s fans made a Massive flex of Virat Kohli in front of the Greenfield stadium.Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Reckons 'The Pieces Are Falling Back Into The Frame' For Virat Kohli Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2022

The photo is going viral on Social media here is the: Also Read - IND vs SA Live Steaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 1st T20I Online And On TV

Massive flex of Virat Kohli in front of the Greenfield stadium. pic.twitter.com/eU3ooYamsU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 27, 2022

Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Will Surpass Virat Kohli And Babar Azam, Reckons Ex Pakistan Bowler Danish Kaneria

India side will be playing without two of their key bowlers, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested ahead of the ICC event next month.

In the batting department, K L Rahul would like to make the most of these three games after missing out in the last two games against Australia.

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are looking in good touch, it is important that Rahul too is in full flow before the team travels to Australia.

Dinesh Karthik got to play all of eights balls against Australia and Rohit has already said the designated finisher in the squad needs more time in the middle.

World Cup bound Deepak Hooda will end up missing all the six games before the mega event as he has been ruled out of the South Africa T20s with a back injury. Shreyas Iyer is expected to take Hooda’s place in the squad.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.