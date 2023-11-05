Sachin Tendulkar Reacts on Virat Kohli’s Record-Equaling 49th ODI Century

Home

Ind vs SA: Lauding Kohli on getting to the feat, Tendulkar hoped that Virat goes from 49 to 50 in the next few days.

Kolkata: Virat Kohli finally brought up a record-equaling 49th ODI century when India took on South Africa on Sunday in Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Once he got to the feat, congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters. But it was former India cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar’s reaction that became the highlight. Lauding Kohli on getting to the feat, Tendulkar hoped that Virat goes from 49 to 50 in the next few days. The tweet is already going viral.

Tendulkar’s tweet read,”Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!”

Kohli has already scored a ton in this Cricket World Cup. This came against Bangladesh in Pune when he scored an unbeaten 103 off 97 balls which took India to a seven-wicket win and won him the Player of the Match award.

He came very close to another one in Dharamsala against New Zealand but fell five runs short then. Then he scored a brilliant 88 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai but fell before he could clear the line.

It didn’t take long for him, though, to equal the landmark, achieving the feat on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.

The list of top century-makers in ODI cricket has three Indians at the top with Rohit Sharma (31) coming behind Tendulkar and Kohli.

Nine players have recorded more than 25 hundred in the format in men’s cricket.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.