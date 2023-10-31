Home

IND vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Eden Garden To Witness Virat Kohli’s 35th Birthday In Unique Style – Check Deets

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India will take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in their ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 5. Both the Men in Blue and Proteas are currently on the top of the points table. The clash between both teams will fall on the same day as Virat Kohli’s birthday and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) have come up with a special plan for celebrating it.

CAB will be distributing Virat’s face masks among the audience present to witness the clash. CAB have also arranged a special cake cutting program for Kohli prior to the proceedings of the match against Proteas.

“We hope to get an approval from the ICC on this. We want to make the day special for Virat,” CAB president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters.

“We want every fan in the stadium wearing Kohli masks as he walks in. We plan to distribute about 70,000 masks on that day.”

