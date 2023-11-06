Home

ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami Trolls South Africa After Proteas’ Abject Surrender Vs India – WATCH

In eight matches South Africa have played in the ongoing World Cup 2023, the proteas have scored 428, 311, 399, 382 and 357 while batting first.

Mohammed Shami celebrates one of his wickets against South Africa on Sunday. (Image: BCCI)

Kolkata: Mohammed Shami hilariously trolled South Africa after the Proteas were bundled out for a paltry 83 while chasing India’s 326 in an ODI World Cup 2023 encounter on Sunday at a packed Eden Gardens. South Africa have been dominating best when it comes to their batting. Out of eight matches they have played so far, South Africa had scores of 428, 311, 399, 382 and 357 in five of their games.

On Sunday too, it was expected South Africa would put up a good fight against the hosts but they were all out below hundred runs in a subject surrender. Reacting to South Africa’s batting batting, Shami took a dig at the opposition batting line-up.

“You beat Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Where will we get a new team now, from the moon?” the broadcasters asked Shami. In reply, the Bengal pacer replied in a savage manner. “Har baar 400 paar karne waalon ka haal dekho (Look at the condition of the team that has been scoring 400 runs often),” he said.

Earlier, birthday boy Virat Kohli hit a record-equalling 49th ODI century while Ravindra Jadeja took a five-wicket haul in India’s eighth win. Kohli, who turned 35 on Sunday, struck 101 not out off 121 balls — which put him at par with Sachin Tendulkar — and shared a 134-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer (77) to take India to an imposing 326/5.

Then Jadeja (5/33) Mohammed Shami (2/18), and Kuldeep Yadav (2/7) bowled superb spells to dismiss the Proteas for 83 in 27.1 overs. Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma (40 off 24 balls) and Shubman Gill (23) gave India a good start with a 62-run stand after the hosts elected to bat.

The flurry of shots from Rohit’s bat saw India complete 50 runs in just 4.3 overs as the skipper smashed two sixes and six boundaries during his entertaining innings. Once Kohli and Iyer came together, following Rohit and Gill’s departure they smashed the Proteas bowlers all around the ground. Jadeja played a cameo unbeaten 29-run innings off 15 balls to guide India to a big total. Both India and South Africa have already secured their place in the semifinals.

