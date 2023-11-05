Home

Virat Kohli Meets AB De Villers At Eden Gardens On 35th Birthday Before IND Vs SA Tie | WATCH Video

Kohli will be taking on South Africa at the Eden Gardens on his birthday, as India look to maintain their unbeaten streak in the World Cup 2023.

Kolkata: India star batter Virat Kohli meets Ab de Villers on the occasion of his 35th birthday at Eden Gardens Kolkata on Sunday ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and South Africa which will be played at the same venue.

Both Kohli and de Villers share a close bond as they played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League. The video of Kohli and de Villiers is going viral on social sphere and here is the clip:

Two 🐐’s hugging each other. – A special birthday for King Kohli.pic.twitter.com/qYpPZYmXIK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 5, 2023

The stylish batter will also be looking to equal Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI Hundreds with 48 under his belt. Tendulkar who has scored 49 ODI Hundreds heads the record of most ODI Hundreds.

He has already surpassed Tendulkar’s record of most 1000-run in a calendar year in ODIs during the match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

