Home

Sports

Rahul Dravid Welcoming Virat Kohli With a Hug Ahead of Boxing Day Test Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Rahul Dravid Welcoming Virat Kohli With a Hug Ahead of Boxing Day Test Goes VIRAL – WATCH

SA vs Ind: On the eve of the game, India head coach Rahul Dravid was seen welcoming Kohli with a warm hug during the training session.

Dravid-Kohli (Image: X Screengrab)

Centurion: Former India captain Virat Kohli went on a break just ahead of the Centurion Test to London and then he joined the team at the SuperSport Park ahead of the Boxing Day Test on Tuesday. On the eve of the game, India head coach Rahul Dravid was seen welcoming Kohli with a warm hug during the training session. The clip has surfaced on social space and is being loved by their fans.

Trending Now

Here is the video that is now going viral. This surely has to be the moment of the day:

You may like to read

Rahul Dravid hugged Virat Kohli in the practice session. – Moment of the day!pic.twitter.com/MfU4idXnqJ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 25, 2023

Kohli would be the key for India’s fortunes as he has the experience of playing in the pacy wickets in South Africa. One feels, this will be his last Test series on South African soil.

During the opening Test, Kohli could surpass former Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to scoring most 2000+ international runs in a calendar year on most occasions. Both Kohli and Sangakkara have achieved the feat on six occasions, and now the former could get past the Lankan legend.

SA vs IND Squads

India (IND) Squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

South Africa (SA) Squad: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Verreynne, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.