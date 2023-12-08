By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport at Kingsmead, Durban – Check Weather FORECAST
Ind vs SA: There is a 45 per cent chance of precipitation on Sunday which means we could be in a for a stop-start game and that would be very frustrating for the players and the fans.
Durban: The excitement is palpable ahead of the opening T20I between India and South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban. The match takes place on Sunday, but there is a problem. There are predictions of rain on Sunday in Durban and that surely will not be good news for fans. There is a 45 per cent chance of precipitation on Sunday which means we could be in a for a stop-start game and that would be very frustrating for the players and the fans. The humidity would be on the higher side which would make things uncomfortable for the players in the middle.
