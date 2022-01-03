Johannesburg: Ravichandran Ashwin has been in impressive form lately, especially in overseas conditions. The allrounder, who is considered to be a Test specialist, has made a comeback in the white-ball setup recently. Ashwin, who started out as an IPL player for CSK, recalled a landmark moment in his career. He went back in time and recalled the 2010 Champions Trophy where he was a part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise.Also Read - LIVE Johannesburg Weather Updates, IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Start on Time; Rain Likely in Afternoon

Ashwin hailed the win in the Champions Trophy in Johannesburg as the 'landmark' moment in his career.

Ashwin on his YouTube channel said: "I'd call that as a landmark moment of my career. I have still placed that trophy as first in my cabinet. I took a wicket in the game. Davy Jacobs was in excellent form as a captain of Warriors and has also been in the squad of Mumbai Indians. I remember his reverse sweep at that time!"

The second Test is set to take place at the same venue and Ashwin would be hopeful he plays a key role for India.

Ashwin also recalled bagging the player of the tournament in the Champions Trophy in South Africa.

“After playing 2009 IPL, I remember we playing Champions League in 2010. This was the place we arrived at for the finals of the Champions League. We had played against Chevrolet Warriors and won the finals. I bagged the player of the tournament title,” said Ashwin.