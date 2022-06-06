Delhi: With senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma given a rest ahead of the tour of England, KL Rahul has been given the responsibility to lead the side in the T20I series against South Africa at home. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reckons like Ravi Shastri did it in the past when Kohli was the captain, coach Rahul Dravid would have given the new template to KL Rahul. Pathan says it is important for players to have clarity over their roles.Also Read - IND vs SA: Team India Start Practising at Arun Jaitley Stadium Ahead of 1st T20I Against South Africa | SEE PICS

Pathan said on Star Sports: "It is extremely necessary and the clarity would have been given. I have been saying that since Rahul Dravid has come as a coach, I have played under his captaincy, his biggest thing is the clarity of role."

He added: "It is not that the earlier coaches have not done that, Ravi Shastri was there and Virat Kohli was captaining, but he (Dravid) will take it one step ahead. I have full belief the communication would have happened and KL Rahul would have been told that if he is the captain, it means he is the next in line."

With 2022 being the year of the T20 World Cup, all T20I games for India would be important in the build-up for the marquee event. The management would look to finalise the players who would board the flight to Australia.

India has been on a winning streak in T20Is. They are currently joint-highest with 12 wins on the trot with Afghanistan and Romania. Rahul would look to extend the record.