New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin engaged in a fun conversation with Guwahati fans on Twitter as the off-spinner wanted to know a Tamil show of the recently released movie PS1, starring the likes of Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

As India will be playing their second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium, the 36-year is hoping to watch the much sought after movie during his free-time.

'Guwahati!! Any shows of #PonniyinSelvan1 in Tamil ? Do your thing #Twitter', Ashwin wrote.

Guwahati!! Any shows of #PonniyinSelvan1 in Tamil ? Do your thing #Twitter 🤓 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2022

An user also shared the screenshot of a particular show timing, which is at 1:10 PM IST.

The Rajasthan Royals man, then replied, ‘Practice time. Wish there were more show options’.

Practice time😂. Wish there were more show options — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 30, 2022



The user then advised Ashwin in a hilarious way to skip practice, as he will himself take permission from the coach. ‘Skip the practice. Let me get permission from the coach’. The India player then replied with laughing emojis to the user’s comment.

Skip the practice 🤣😉 Let me get permission from the coach 🤣 — Gopal (@gopal2709) September 30, 2022

The Men in Blue would be looking to seal the series against the Proteas in Guwahati on Sunday. After that a second-string India side will compete in the ODI series against the Proteas as senior members will be rested for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.