Ravindra Jadeja Injury: India Allrounder Not Playing Boxing Day Test Due to Back Spasm

SA vs Ind: At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that Jadeja had a back spasm and that is why he was not available for selection.

Centurion: India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is not part of the XI during the Boxing Day Test at Centurion on Tuesday. At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that Jadeja had a back spasm and that is why he was not available for selection. This is a big setback for the side as Jadeja is a key player for the side.

“Ashwin is playing in place of Jadeja. Jaddu had a bit of a back spasm, so Ashwin comes in and he is a quality spinner to have. Prasidh is making his debut, along with the other pacers Shardul, Siraj and Bumrah,” Rohit said at the toss.

“We need to put runs on the board and the bowlers will do the job for us. We do understand the challenge of batting first with the overhead conditions and the grass, but the guys are up for the challenge. Everytime we come here, we come with high hopes. We’ve come close in the last 2 tours. We are pretty confident with our squad and the make-up of our squad. We are playing with four seamers and a spinner,” Rohit said after he lost the toss.

As we speak, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit make their way out to the middle.

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

