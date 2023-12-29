Home

Sports

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja Likely To Feature In Second Test Against South Africa; Report

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja Likely To Feature In Second Test Against South Africa; Report

India suffered a defeat in the opening Test of the two-match series by an innings and 32 runs. Now Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to bounce back and triumph in the second and last Test of the series to avoid white-wash.

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will likely to feature in the second Test match against South Africa which will start from January 3 at Newlands Cricket Ground. The all-rounder missed the first Test because of “upper back spasm” during the morning of the first day at the Supersport Park.

Trending Now

However, on the third day of the first Test, those present at the ground saw Jadeja being a part of the warm-up session before the proceedings started in the middle. The all-rounder didn’t look in any sort of discomfort as he ran multiple 30 to 40 metre short strides during the morning session, Reported PTI.

You may like to read

He also did a few fitness drills during the session.

But the most reassuring aspect was his bowling during the lunch break on the third day. Along with reserve pacer Mukesh Kumar, Jadeja, for close to 20 minutes, bowled on a practice track and was keenly watched by the team’s strength and conditioning coach, Rajnikant. He was mainly doing spot bowling although he has a two-step run-up.

Earlier, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named fast-bowler Avesh Khan as a replacement for pacer Mohammed Shami in the second Test against South Africa.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr Avesh Khan as a replacement for Mr Mohd. Shami for the second Test against South Africa to be played from 3rd-7th January 2024 in Cape Town,” BCCI said in an official statement.

Shami was ruled out of the series due to injury. Shami was originally a member of the Test team but did not recover in time for the series. Due to an ankle injury, he has not participated in a competitive game since the World Cup final on November 19.

Avesh is summoned as reinforcement to bolster the pace attack for the Cape Town Test after India suffered a defeat against Proteas in the first match in Centurion.

With Inputs from PTI

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.