Vizag: India's performance on Tuesday night at Vizag against South Africa has helped the hosts keep the series alive. Rishabh Pant and Co are receiving praise from all quarters following their comprehensive 48-run win. Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has also lavished praise on the Indian side because of the way they fought back without their key players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Izamam said on his YouTube channel: "India are still alive in the series now. The pressure now on South Africa, because India will not lose so easily at home. The second-string squad should be appreciated because they are fighting back without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, these are three important figures in the batting department."

Inzamam also lauded the 'second-string' Indian side for putting up such a great show. He added: "If you play like how [Ishan] Kishan and [Ruturaj] Gaikwad did, the morale of the team goes up. This shows India's depth. The second-string team are putting up a fight and it is great to see that. Dravid already has experience working with the U-19 team and he is applying the same here as well."

“The execution was spot-on from the bowlers and the batters. We were 15 runs short, but we weren’t thinking about that. Bowlers did a fantastic job for us. In India, spinners play a big role and there is pressure on them, when they come off nicely then matches like this happen,” Rishabh Pant said at the post-match presentation.