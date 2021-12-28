Centurion: Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to record 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game during the first Test against South Africa, adding another feather to his cap.Also Read - India's Omicron Tally Inches Closer to 700-Mark; Kejriwal Calls High-level Meeting | Key Points

The 24-year old Pant broke the joint-record held by former India captain MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha by affecting his 100th dismissal in his 26th Test which came at the SuperSport Park.

The young wicketkeeper took 26 matches to reach the feat while Dhoni and Saha had achieved the same in 36 Tests. He achieved the milestone when he caught Temba Bavuma off Mohammed Shami's bowling.

Pant needed three dismissals in the Boxing Day Test to eclipse his idol, Dhoni. He got there on Day 3 after taking the catches of Bavuma, Dean Elgar, and Wiaan Mulder.

Overall, Dhoni leads the Indian tally with 294 dismissals ahead of Syed Kirmani (198), Kiran More (130), Nayan Mongia (107), and Wriddhiman Saha (104).

Earlier in the day, India were bowled out for 327 after the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals in the morning session of play. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers and returned with figures of 6 for 71. However, India struck early with the ball as Jasprit Bumrah got rid of South Africa captain Dean Elgar.

The visitors never really got going and if it wasn’t for Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma, the hosts were staring at getting bowled out under 100. With de Kock and Bavuma partnership giving some kind of stability to the innings, South Africa were bowled out for 197, giving India a lead of 150 runs.

