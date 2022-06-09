Delhi: Focus would be on local hero Rishabh Pant as he gets ready to lead India for the first time on Thursday during the first T20I versus South Africa. Pant was made the captain at the eleventh hour after KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury. Pant would achieve an unique captaincy feat during the opening T20I where he would become the second-youngest captain to lead India in T20Is.Also Read - LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-up Updates: KL Rahul Injured, Rishabh Pant Will Lead India; Will Umran Malik Debut?

With this landmark, he would surpass Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the elite list.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina at the age of 23 years and 198 days was the youngest to lead India in a T20I game. Pant was born in October 1997. Dhoni was 26 when he led India for the first time in T20Is, while Kohli was 28 when he did it.

Meanwhile, as Pant made his way through to address his first press conference on the eve of his India captaincy debut at his home ground Arun Jaitley Stadium, the 24-year-old was happy on being made the captain and acknowledged the not-so-ideal situation the leadership duties came to him.

“It’s a very good feeling. Didn’t come under very good circumstances. At the same time, I am feeling happy. I would like to thank BCCI for giving me this opportunity to lead the Indian side. I will try to make most of it,” said Pant to reporters.