Cape Town: Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant unbeaten Test century in the second session of the third Test match between India and South Africa played at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town that helped India extend their lead past the 200-run mark. Pant brought up his century by clipping one of his legs off the bowling of Marco Jansen, his fourth of the career and came at a time when India were in a spot of bother on a pitch that was helping the bowlers all day around. India were bowled out for 198, giving South Africa a target of 212.Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa Score 3rd Test, Day 3: Pant Slams 4th Test Hundred, India All Out On 198; South Africa Need 211 To Win

The left-hander took 133 balls to reach the landmark and now has a century in Australia, England and South Africa, a feat any batter would be proud of. Also Read - India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Streaming - When and Where to Watch Ind vs SA Cape Town Match in India

Earlier, India lost Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession and were reduced to 58 for 4 before India captain Virat Kohli and Pant stitched together a 94-run stand. Kohli played a cautious knock of 29 but was soon dismissed in the post-lunch session. Also Read - Tu Chal Mein Aya: Twitterati Hilariously Troll Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane After Yet Another Failure

– 159* v AUS🇦🇺 at Sydney, 2019

– 100* v SA🇿🇦 at Cape Town, today Since Pant’s Test debut,

✔️no other wicketkeeper has scored unbeaten centuries multiple times in Test cricket.

✔️ no other Indian has scored unbeaten centuries multiple times in Test cricket.#SAvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) January 13, 2022

Pant continued his onslaught as he hit six fours and four sixes to reach his fourth Test century. Even Sunil Gavaskar stood up to applaud Pant’s knock from the commentary box, a century that has given India a chance to win the Test and the series which no other Indian side have been able to achieve so far.

Wicketkeepers to score Test centuries in the month of January since Pant’s debut :

by Rishabh Pant – 2 times

by all others combined – 2 times Test centuries by Rishabh Pant in Tests :

In January alone – 2 times

In all other months combined – 2 times#SAvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) January 13, 2022

All of India’s 20 wickets have been caught out in the ongoing Test match. This is the first time in the history of men’s Test cricket that a team lost all their 20 wickets being dismissed caught out.#SAvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) January 13, 2022

The second-best score for India was of Kohli as no other Indian batter looked comfortable at the crease other than Pant. With more than two days to go in the Test match, it is evident that we will have a clear winner of the match and the series.