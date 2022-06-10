New Delhi: Former India player Zaheer Khan was critical of Rishabh Pant’s decision to not use leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal full quota of overs in the first T20 against South Africa. While analyzing India’s loss against the visitors, Zaheer also felt that the team management will have conversations around Pant’s decision too.Also Read - IND vs SA: We Reserve High Praise For a Player, Then Disappears; Kapil Dev Says Give Time to Umran Malik

“Not using Yuzvendra Chahal’s full quota of four overs is something Rishabh Pant will look at in the hindsight and team management will have conversations around. Because we have seen Chahal do that – he’s having a tough day but having that ability to come back and take wickets. And what Indian team required to win this game was to bring the next batter in. So the call was in your hand,” Zaheer said. Also Read - IND vs SA: Rassie van der Dussen Credits IPL For South Africa's 7-Wicket Victory Over India

Zaheer stressed on that fact that spinner Axar Patel went for 19 runs in his final over probably let Pant make the call that bowling spinners might not be an ideal option and so he didn’t bring back Chahal for his remaining two overs. Also Read - WATCH: Hardik Pandya Refuses to Give Dinesh Karthik a Single During India vs South Africa 1st T20I

“May be in the hindsight Rishabh Pant will definitely try and analyse the game and see what he could have done differently. Maybe Axar’s over went for runs could have given him the signal that maybe spin is not the right option now. Ability of Chahal is greater than that. He could have created opportunity – he can go for runs but can give you wickets. The game would have been different,” he said.

After putting on a huge 211 for four riding on Ishan Kishan’s 76, the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure as South Africa achieved their highest T20 run-chase to end India’s 12-match winning streak in the format.