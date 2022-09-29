IND vs SA 1st T20I: Team India received the Grand Welcome from the fans after reaching Thiruvananthapuram, where thousands of people gathered around the team bus. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the fans of Kerala, especially about the captain of the team, Rohit Sharma. Before the match, Rohit Sharma had a big cutout. At the same time, when the fans saw Rohit in the team bus, they started taking out his pictures and videos. Rohit himself did the same, while a fan crossed all limits during the match.Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Gives Major Goals, Shows Fans he is on Video Call With Anushka Sharma After Win at Trivandrum

As soon as the bowling innings of the Indian team ended, a fan crossed all the limits of the stadium and reached the ground, because he had to meet his idol, Rohit Sharma. The fan entered in the ground and touched Rohit Sharma's feet. However, they can also be banned later and this cricket fan may not get entry in the stadium, because it is said to be a kind of security breach, but the craze of the fans is different.

Here is the viral photo of Fan touching Rohit Sharma's feet on Ground:

A fanboy moment – a fan came and touched Rohit Sharma’s feet. pic.twitter.com/crENPajfRj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 28, 2022

Luckiest Fans ❤️ A fan breached into the stadium to meet Rohit Sharma #INDvsSA #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/CZVJcDeiFo — Ash…Rohitian (@ashrohitian2) September 28, 2022

Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar blew away South Africa’s top order in a magnificent spell of swing bowling, before vice-captain KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav slammed unbeaten fifties to give India an eight-wicket win over South Africa in the T20I series opener at the Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: South Africa 106/8 in 20 overs (Keshav Maharaj 41, Aiden Markram 25; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Deepak Chahar 2/24) lost to India 110/2 in 16.4 overs (KL Rahul 51 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 50 not out; Kagiso Rabada 1/16, Anrich Nortje 1/32) by eight wickets