Ind vs SA: India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be on the cusp of yet another major record when the Men in Blue host South Africa in Dharamsala for the T20I opener. Rohit needs 83 runs to surpass New Zealand’s Martin Guptill to score most runs against South Africa in T20I cricket. While Rohit is on 341, Guptill sits pretty at the top with 424 runs. Interestingly, both players have got the number of runs in 10 innings. Given the form Rohit is in white-ball cricket, no one can deny the fact that if he gets going, he could break the record at Dharamsala itself.

Highest run-scorers in T20Is against South Africa

1. Martin Guptill 424 runs

2. Rohit Sharma 341 runs

3. Suresh Raina 339 runs

4. David Warner 329 runs

5. Chris Gayle 307 runs

Meanwhile, chief selector MSK Prasad has shown confidence in Rohit for playing Test cricket. He has been picked in the squad for Tests against South Africa over KL Rahul. By the looks of it, it seems Rohit would in all probability be tried as an opener.

“As selection committee, we haven’t met after the conclusion of the West Indies tour. We will definitely take this (Rohit as an opener) point into consideration when we all meet and discuss about it,” Prasad was quoted as saying in an interview to a TV channel.

At home, India would start favourites against South Africa, who lack experience in their side. They have a lot of talent, ut experience is missing and that could hurt them against an experienced Indian side.

Earlier in the year, Rohit had a dream run at the World Cup where he slammed five centuries in the tourney. Unfortunately, India lost the semi-finals to New Zealand in what was an epic encounter.