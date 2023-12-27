Home

Sports

Rohit Sharma, Team India Missed Ravindra Jadeja at Centurion During Boxing Day Test, Sanjay Manjrekar RECKONS

Rohit Sharma, Team India Missed Ravindra Jadeja at Centurion During Boxing Day Test, Sanjay Manjrekar RECKONS

SA vs Ind: While most fans criticised the Indian batting for their poor show, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned allrounder Ravindra Jadeja's absence hurt the side immensely.

Ravindra Jadeja Being Missed, Boxing Day Test (Image: @ICCTwitter)

Centurion: At a certain stage, India were reduced to 121 for six and it seemed the end was near during the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday. That is when KL Rahul showed grit to bail India out of that precarious situation with a 70*. While most fans criticised the Indian batting for their poor show, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned allrounder Ravindra Jadeja’s absence hurt the side immensely.

Trending Now

“India’s batting certainly got affected by Jadeja’s absence because his overseas batting in Tests has been sensational. I don’t think it will matter much with the ball as things could get interesting if the ball doesn’t turn. Then you will need someone who deceives in the air and Ashwin is a better option. But if they want to score some quick runs, then they will not have something that Jadeja provides,” Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

You may like to read

Kagiso Rabada was at his lethal best, knocking the stuffing out of India’s batting ‘prima donnas’ with a fifer on a track offering extra and variable bounce as South Africa took control of the proceedings on the opening day.

KL Rahul (70 batting, 105 balls) continued his love affair with Supersport Park, displaying excellent temperament on a difficult pitch taking India to 208 for 8 in 59 overs when rain forced early stumps.

Rabada (5/44 in 17 overs) bowled two of the most intimidating and incisive spells witnessed in recent times to completely rock the Indian batting line-up, which struggled to cope with the conditions.

One of the finest fast bowlers in contemporary cricket, Rabada bowled an absolute peach to dismiss Virat Kohli (38 off 64 balls) with the old ball after having bounced out Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (5) in his first spell.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.