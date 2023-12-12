Home

Ind vs SA: Ruturaj Gaikwad Unavailable For Selection in 2nd T20I Due to Illness

Ind vs SA, 2nd T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad did not make the playing XI for the second T20I versus South Africa on Tuesday at the St. George's Park due to illness.

Gqeberha: India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad did not make the playing XI for the second T20I versus South Africa on Tuesday at the St. George’s Park due to illness. We cannot confirm as of now what kind of illness it is and if he will miss the next match as well.

