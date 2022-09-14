New Delhi: BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India), on Monday, announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled in October-November in Australia. Sanju Samson, who is an exciting prospect in the format, with his exceptional hitting abilities, failed to make the squad. This decision was met with severe criticism as his fans felt that the swashbuckling batter was ignored despite handy performances.Also Read - Breaking: Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah To Continue As BCCI President and Secretary

According to a report in IANS, Miffed with the non-inclusion of local boy Sanju Samson in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad, fans are planning to protest against the national cricket board (BCCI) during the India-South Africa T20 match, to be held at the Greenfield Stadium on September 28. Also Read - Rahul Dravid Could Not Get in Touch With MS Dhoni When he Retired: Harsha Bhogle Makes BIG Revelation

Samson, who hails from the coastal village near the international airport, is presently the skipper of Rajasthan Royals and had a good tour of the West Indies recently. Hopes were high that he would make it to the T20 World Cup squad, but failed to impress the selectors. Also Read - Asia Cup Review: BCCI Highlights on India's Middle-Over Woes

Netizens are also questioning the selectors’ decision that how the young wicket-keeper batter got ignored yet again. Another grouse is that despite KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant’s lean season, they were considered ahead of Samson.

IANS has learnt that there are plans that locals may come wearing T-Shirts with Samson’s picture on it and protest against the BCCI during the India vs South Agrica match.

Inputs from IANS