New Delhi: Sanju Samson is undoubtedly one of the popular cricketers of Indian cricket recently and the fans on social media have also batted for the Kerala man's inclusion in the major tournaments. Recently he missed out on the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia but featured in the home ODI series against South Africa.

Samson has revealed that for the past one year or so he has been given instructions from the team management to be ready to play in various roles as per need. He says it is important to keep focus on the process that has been discussed in team meetings.

"I have been practising different types of roles in the last couple of years, I have put in time to understand the types of roles in different teams. I have been given instructions to be ready and do this in the last one year. Physically I have been doing a lot of top-order batting, but mentally I am trying to understand the game and how to react according to the situation, a lot of learning has gone into this. It's important to keep the focus on the process, that has been the talk in the team meetings," Samson said.

The 27-year old Samson after making his debut in 2015, didn’t get an India call-up till 2019 and since then he has bee fighting for a place in the national side and his non-selection in major tournaments has often led the fans fuming on social media.

In the 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa, Sanju remained not out at 86, 30 and 2 in the three matches in order.