New Delhi: India’s stand-in ODI captain Shikhar Dhawan is happy that his team was able to show a lot of character on tough pitches during the three-match series against South Africa. After losing the first game in Lucknow, India clinched the series with two one-sided victories over the Proteas.Also Read - Sanju Samson Opens up on Playing Varied Roles For Team India, Says I Have Been Given Instructions to be Ready

Dhawan’s decision to bowl first on a pitch with moisture after 30 minutes of delay caused by wet outfield was justified by Kuldeep Yadav (4/18), Shahbaz Ahmed (2/32) and Washington Sundar (2/15) spinning a vicious web to bowl out South Africa for just 99 in 27.1 overs. Also Read - WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan-Led India Break Into 'Tara Rara' Celebration After ODI Series Win Against South Africa

With Mohammad Siraj picking 2/17 as well, South Africa were consigned to their lowest ODI score against India. It is also the lowest ODI score recorded at this venue as the visitors’ lost their last six wickets for 33 runs to set the base for a come-from-behind series win. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Grabs Attention With His Manly Look as He Wows Fans in First Look of Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha Starrer- Double XL

“I am proud of the boys, the way they played. We showed a lot of character in the first game, we dropped a few catches, but we never really put pressure on ourselves. We tried to stick to the process.”

“I am enjoying the journey, I’ll try to keep performing well for my team. The boys showed great character on such tough batting pitches. The bowlers were clinical today,” said Dhawan in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Stand-in South Africa captain David Miller was disappointed with his side being completely outplayed by India in New Delhi. The loss also deepens the pressure on South Africa to win their remaining five matches to get a slim chance for a direct qualification to the ODI World Cup in India next year.

“Didn’t help scoring just 99. Disappointing result to finish off the series in that way. There was a bit of spin, and it was two paced, it was tacky as it was under covers due to the rain. We were really good in certain areas, we managed to find our feet. We just need to extend the good periods when it comes to ODIs,” stated Miller.