Cape Town, Dean Elgar DRS Controvery: Drama unfolded at the Newlands Stadium, Cape Town in the final session of the third day's play that left everyone including umpire Marais Erasmus shocked and perplexed. During the 21st over of the innings, Ravichandran Ashwin got one to pitch on line and straighten a bit that wrapped South African captain, Dean Elgar, right below the knee roll.

With the naked eye, it looked plumb and umpire Erasmus didn't hesitate to raise the finger as the Indians started celebrating. Elgar walked up to his partner Keegan Petersen, consulted him before opting for the review. However, to everyone's dismay, the hawk-eye showed balls missing the stumps.

Umpire Erasmus had no other choice but to reverse his decision and was seen in the stump mic saying, 'That's impossible," while changing the decision.

The Indians were not happy as India captain Virat Kohli had a go at the technology and was heard saying, “Focus on your team as well… Trying to catch people all the time.”

India off-spinner Ashwin went a step further and almost accused the Supersport crew of tampering with the hawk-eye data. “You got to find better ways to win supersport,” Ashwin was heard on the stump mic. KL Rahul was also heard saying, “The whole country playing against eleven guys.”

India, however, had the last laugh as Elgar was dismissed off the last ball of the day by Jasprit Bumrah in the most unusual manner. Bumrah fired it into Elgar’s legs who tried to flick it through the on-side but just got a faint nick and Rishabh Pant behind the stumps made no mistake in taking a diving catch.

The on-field umpire this time gave it not out but DRS showed a clear spike as the ball passed the bat and the decision had to be reversed.