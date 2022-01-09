Cape Town: Under-fire Ajinkya Rahane – who was dismissed for a duck in the first innings – got among the runs in the second essay at Johannesburg and now, with the regular captain, Virat Kohli set to return – will the former face the axe? Senior Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons it would be unfair to drop Rahane to make way for Kohli.Also Read - Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli Need to Take 'Harsh Steps' For India to Qualify For WTC Final, Reckons Ex-BCCI Selector Saba Karim

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said: "The good thing that happened in the Johannesburg Test was that runs came from Ajinkya Rahane's bat in the second innings. I hope Ajinkya Rahane is given another chance in Cape Town. It should not happen that Virat Kohli comes in and Ajinkya Rahane is made to sit out."

After leading the side to a famous win at Centurion in the first Test, Kohli had to sit out for the next because of an upper-back spasm. Eyes would be on Kohli as he has not been at his best with the bat in recent times.