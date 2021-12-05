Mumbai: With the announcement for the squad touring South Africa expected soon, a few new faces are likely to be part of the dressing-room. For them, it would be a massive experience and they would like to make the most of it and in the process cement their spot in the side. It is not the easiest place to tour as an Indian as the pitches there have bounce, pace, and movement and help pacers – unlike India – where the spinners rule the roost.Also Read - Omicron Spreads to 38 Nations in Less Than 14 Days, Is India Ready For 'Third Wave'?

A few players who may be in line for selection are:

Harshal Patel: After an IPL season to remember, Harshal Patel is in line to make the Indian squad for the tour of South Africa. If he gets a game, he will look to impress and cement his spot in the side. He has the arsenal to succeed in the pacy wickets of SA.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Another IPL star Ruturaj Gaikwad may in all liklihiood get an opportunity. Gaikwad has been in sublime form with the bat and he would like to get runs under his belt in SA. It would be a great opportunity for him to cement his spot in the side.

Mayank Agarwal: The Bengaluru-born has been in good touch in the ongoing Tests against New Zealand. The problem with Mayank is that his record in India is good, but his overseas stats leave much to be desired. If KL Rahul gets a game, he would like to get runs and cement his spot in the side.