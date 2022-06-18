New Delhi: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has given a big update regarding what the India T20 World Cup squad would like in October. The former cricketer turned administrator said that players competing in the T20 series against England on July is likely to be part of the showpiece event in Australia.Also Read - IND vs SA: Avesh Khan Credits Rahul Dravid For Having Faith on Team, Says He Gives Chances to Everybody

“Rahul Dravid (Team India head coach) is looking into it. He has been planning to play a settled set of players at some stage. Probably from the England tour next month, we will start playing with players who are likely to play in the T20 World Cup in October,” Ganguly told to Times Of India. Also Read - Video of Dinesh Karthik BIZARRELY Pausing Mid-Innings Interview During IND vs SA 4th T20I at Rajkot Goes VIRAL | WATCH

India are currently playing a 5-match T20I series against South Africa, where the Men in Blue after being 2-0 down, went onto level the series 2-2 with the final game on Sunday in Bengaluru. While the Proteas would want to seal another series win in India, the hosts have successfully demonstrated enough firepower in their bounce-back abilities and, who knows, after taking the series to a decider, they might even win it. The stage is set for an enthralling finale to an exciting series between the two cricketing giants. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik REVEALS Rahul Dravid's Dhoni-esque Advise After IND Beat SA in 4th T20I at Rajkot

On 26th and 28th June, Hardik Pandya-led India will play a 2-match T20I series against Ireland. This will be the first time since 2018, the Men in Blue will be squaring off against the Europeans.

It will be a tough task to decide the players as there are a number of candidates who deserve to be in the squad but we have to wait and watch for the time being. Dinesh Karthik is in excellent form this year as his heroics against the Proteas last night helped India level the series. With the current form he is in, the fans would be demanding to see him down under.