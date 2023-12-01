Home

South Africa Series Important For Virat Kohli – AB De Villiers

Ind vs SA: With speculations rife over Kohli's future, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who knows the run-machine well, hoped that the ex-captain continues to play and delight fans.

Delhi: After the ODI World Cup 2023, India’s premier batter Virat Kohli has gone on a break. He is currently in London with his wife and daughter. Soon, he would be joining the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series versus South Africa in the Rainbow Nation. Kohli, who is in the twilight of his career, was the player of the tournament in the recently-concluded ODI WC. With speculations rife over Kohli’s future, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who knows the run-machine well, hoped that the ex-captain continues to play and delight fans. De Villiers also reckoned that the series against SA would be important for Kohli.

“I hope he continues to play ODIs and Tests. I’m sure he has got a plan in place. It’s very reasonable and normal for him to be tired, to feel like it’s time for him to unfold that final chapter in a way. I don’t exactly know how long he will play for but I would like it to be for as long as possible. He’s been incredible to watch and we all want to see a little bit more of him. The South Africa series is important to him, and he might play a few, rest and sit out a few and find a way to manage himself leading up to the end of his career,” Brand Ambassador of the SA20, De Villiers said.

Meanwhile, the Indian squad was announced on Thursday night and it was official that Kohli would miss the white-ball leg in South Africa.

