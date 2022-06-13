Cuttack: After pushing the speed guns to the extreme, Umran Malik’s potential was rewarded with a national call-up. Now, he would be hoping to make his national debut. He is yet to get a match after India has lost two. Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has backed Malik. Gavaskar reckons Malik should be picked in the XI for the third T20I at Vizag.Also Read - Not Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul; Ex-AUS Spinner Brad Hogg Backs Hardik Pandya to be India's T20 Captain

“He should play,” Gavaskar remarked.

The 72-year-old legend also made a massive remark on the J&K pacer. Gavaskar revealed that Sachin Tendulkar was the first player he wanted to see and the second is Malik. Coming from Gavaskar, that should motivate the pacer.

Meanwhile, comeback man Heinrich Klaasen followed Rassie Van der Dussen’s suit in turning out to be an unlikely hero with a career-best 81 as South Africa once again outwitted India by four wickets on a tricky pitch to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

On a two-paced track where most of the batters struggled, Klaasen made it look ridiculously easy as he smashed seven fours and five towering sixes in his 46-ball knock to help his team knock off a target of 149 with 10 balls to spare.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who was included into the side as a forced change for injured Quinton de Kock, completed his fourth T20I fifty in 32 balls before he smashed three sixes off Yuzvendra Chahal to virtually seal the chase.

It would be interesting to see if Malik gets to make his national debut at Vizag or not.