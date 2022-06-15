Vizag: Rishabh Pant, who is a world-class player, has not been at his best with the bat in the ongoing T20I series versus South Africa. Pant has registered scores of 29, 6 and 5 in the three matches which is way below his standards. Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar expressed his concern over Pant’s form and said that he would sit down and introspect.Also Read - Amit Mishra's Hilarious Tweet to Describe Hardik Pandya's Cameo During 3rd T20I at Vizag Goes VIRAL

“You are thinking about the game of others – bowlers or batters. So you forget that there may be some technical issue with your own batting. And that is what he has to sit down and think. He has got 2 days. First and foremost, he will feel a lot better that India have won. So that little bit of pressure is off. It will give him a little bit of relief and he has got to think about his batting now,” Gavaskar said after the match on Star Sports. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal REVEALS What he Did Differently in 3rd T20I

The legendary Gavaskar’s advise was simple. He asked Pant to avoid shots that are getting him dismissed. Also Read - Captain Rishabh Pant Not Completely Happy Despite IND's Win Over SA at Vizag

“He must think ‘I am getting out hitting deliveries. It is not coming in my arc. I have even moved outside off stump and yet I am not able to do that. So now what do I do? Do I try to make my off-side shots better? Do I have to only look at playing on the on-side? Can I use my power and my timing? Can I start hitting it straight? Or should I hit over extra cover?’ And that’s the danger part because that is where you slice the ball. And so unless you really hit it well, you are going to be caught in the deep. Hit the ball straight and he will still get the sixes,” added Gavaskar.