Highlights India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Cricket Scorecard

Update: India won by 48 runs and keep the series alive. Harshal Patel and Chahal were the pick of the bowlers with 7 wickets between them. Bhuvneshwar Kumar supported them well with 2 wickets.

Rishabh Pant took two good catches to dismiss Rassie Van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius. Yuzvendra Chahal made a brilliant comeback. David Miller joins Heinrich Klaasen in the middle.

South Africa lost Temba Bavuma and Reeza Hendricks inside the powerplay in chase of 180.

Hardik Pandya take India to 179/5 after 20 overs. India lost their way after starting well as the visitors need 180 to win the match and take an unassailable lead in the series. Will the Indian bowling line up step up to defend the total? Stay tuned for live updates!

Two new batters at the crease as Ishan and Shreyas Iyer depart in quick succession. Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya will be crucial for final flourish.

Ruturaj departed after bringing up his maiden fifty. Keshav Maharaj broke the partnership with an excellent caught and bold. After a cautious start, Ruturaj Gaikwad thumped Anrich Nortje for 5 consecutive boundaries in an over.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan off to a steady start against the South African (Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell) opening pair of pace attack. South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both Rishabh Pant and Temba Bavuma have not made any changes to their playing XI.

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje