New Delhi: Zeroing in on a core group for the upcoming T20 World Cup will be India’s main endeavor as they audition a bunch of players, both old and new, in the five-match T20 International series against a strong South African side, starting here on Thursday.Also Read - INJURY Rules Stand-in Captain KL Rahul Out of T20I Series vs SA; Rishabh Pant to Lead India

The Men in Blue are on a 12-match winning streak and come Thursday, they can create an all-time record of winning 13 T20I games in a row. Also Read - IND vs SA T20I : India's Captain KL Rahul's Net Worth, Fees and Car Collection

However, for head coach Rahul Dravid, the primary aim over the next 10 days will be to narrow down on a core group of players going into the World Cup in October. Also Read - India vs South Africa T20I Series: KL Rahul Has A New Test To Face

And he couldn’t have hoped for a better opposition than a gritty South African side that has seen its stock rise recently.

Here are details when and where to watch the India vs South Africa T20I Series

Where can you watch IND vs SA T20I Series 2022 on TV?

You can watch India vs South Africa T20I series 2022 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa T20I Series online?

You can watch India vs South Africa T20I series 2022 online on Disney+ Hotstar

Here are the details when and where India vs South Africa T20I Series Matches Being played

Venue Dates Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi June 9, 2022, at 7 PM IST Barabati Stadium Cuttack June 12, 2022, at 7 PM IST Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, Andra Pradesh June 14, 2022, at 7 PM IST Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot June 17, 2022, at 7 PM IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru June 19, 2022, at 7 PM IST

IND vs SA Squads

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.