Rishabh Pant-led India will fight for South Africa to make the series one all. Indian bowlers were not seen in good form in the first T20I against South Africa in Arun Jaitley stadium, New Delhi.

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch the India vs South Africa 1st T20I

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I on TV?

You can watch India vs South Africa T20I series 2022 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I online?

You can watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 online on Disney+ Hotstar.

When Will India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Start in India?

The 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa will kickstart at 7PM IST.

Where is India vs South Africa’s 2nd T20I being played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

India vs South Africa Probable Playing XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje