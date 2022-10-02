Guwahati: India and South Africa will be squaring off against each other in the second T20I at Guwahati on Sunday. India won the first game by 8 wickets and lead the 3-match series by 1-0. Indian bowlers completely bamboozled the South African batters in the first T20I, they were down to 9-5 after 2.3 overs. They somehow managed to cross the 100-run mark. Arshdeep Singh picked 3 wickets while Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel hunted 2 scalps each. India chased down the total with 8 wickets in hand, KL Rahul stacked another half-century while Suryakumar Yadav scored 50 off 33 balls.Also Read - LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Will BCCI Reveal After 2nd T20I Game ?

Where and When to Watch the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I on TV?

You can watch India vs South Africa T20I series 2022 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I online?

You can watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 online on Disney+ Hotstar.

When Will India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Start in India?

The 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa will kickstart at 7 PM IST.

Where is India vs South Africa’s 2nd T20I being played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be played at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi.